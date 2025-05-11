A happy birthday for young Vamika amid rising uncertainties in Jammu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though it is innocent children who always bear the calamities of any war, the tension between the two neighbouring nations- India and Pakistan- did not spoil little Vamika Vinayak’s birthday celebration. Vamika, a three-year-old girl was happily living with her father Akhil Vinayak and mother Vijayasree in Jammu till May 8 in Digiana in Jammu. Akhil is a traffic control officer in the Air Force in Jammu. Both Vijayasree and Vamika had joined with him six months ago.

“As the quarters were not allocated, we were living in Digiana,” Vijayasree told TNIE. “On May 8 we heard the sound of shelling from the Pakistan side in the night. There was a total blackout from 8.30 to 11.30 pm. But as the shelling continued after a brief period, electricity was shut down,” she said.

As the situation became unpredictable, the authorities instructed all the families to return to safe places. So Vijayasree and Vamika reached the Kerala House in New Delhi. The state government had arranged all facilities for the families, tourists and students who were stranded in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other northern states to reach a safe zone before returning to their homes. However, Vamika was sad to leave her father in Jammu. The family had earlier decided to celebrate Vamika’s third birthday at their house in Jammu on Saturday.

However, fate intervened, transforming little Vamika’s birthday into a memorable event. The family of another Air Force officer and a student, who were returning from Jammu with Vijayasree, came to know about the event, and made a surprise celebration for the child. In the morning, when Akhil called Vamika to wish birthday she was in sorrow as she missed her father on the occasion. However, the fellow travellers- the family and the student- ordered a birthday cake online and made Vamika’s day joyful.

Vijayasree, a resident of Vaikom in Kottayam, would return to her husband’s family at Koottuvela in Cherthala on Saturday by train. “My family and Akhil’s family are very anxious about the safety of ours and Akhil. They call many times to inquire whether everything is ok,” she added.