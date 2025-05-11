‘Cancer in youngsters is more dangerous’

Kerala has the highest number of cancer patients in the country. Why so?
Our lifestyle is the main villain. Twenty-five years ago, it was malnutrition that was the topic of discussion. But now it is obesity. Obesity can result in cancer. Nearly 85% of diabetes cases are due to obesity. Only 10% of cancer cases are linked to heredity. The rest could be due to lifestyle, food habits, environmental pollution, etc.
What type of cancers are predominant in Kerala?
Breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer are most common in the state. Colorectal cancer is more prevalent in south India, going by surgeries we perform. Fortunately, colorectal cancers are now detected early due to awareness and availability of diagnostic modalities. But, there are people who mistake it for piles and rely on over-the-counter medicines.
Is intestinal cancer closely linked to our food habits?
Yes, very much. Rising incidence of intestinal cancer is directly related to modern food habits: Consuming preserved, tinned, grilled, smoked, and highly salted foods regularly causes changes in the intestinal lining, increasing cancer risk. North Kerala has higher incidence of stomach cancer, whereas the south sees more colon cancer. This is largely due to regional variations in food culture.
So, what we eat is a major factor in cancer prevalence?
Food habits play a significant role, but they are not the only factors. Cancer results from genetic mutations. There are three types of critical genes: tumour-suppressor genes, tumorigenic genes and DNA-repair genes. If the repair genes are damaged, the risk of cancer increases. A healthy balance among these genes offers immunity. However, mutations often occur due to environmental influences and diet. It’s not just what we eat, but also how we consume that matters.
There’s a popular perception that the popular parotta (flatbread) is a villain. Is this true?
Unfortunately, yes. Parotta is made with refined flour or maida, which contains high levels of alloxan — a compound linked to cancer. Studies show that frequent consumption of such food can increase cancer risk.
You have been a cancer surgeon for a long time. At what stage do doctors decide that surgery is the solution?
The decision to proceed with surgery depends on both the stage of the cancer and the organ affected. Cancers affecting the large intestine often start as polyps, which can vary in severity — from mild to moderate to severe dysplasia (precancerous changes). In the early stages, we can often remove it endoscopically. However, if the cancer has spread deeper, surgery becomes the preferred treatment. For rectal cancer, radiation is typically the first line of treatment. For colon cancer, surgery is the mainstay for treatment and often necessary for achieving the best outcomes.
What are the red flags that patients should watch out for?
The red flags for each organ differ. For esophagus, a common sign is difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), which may start with solid foods and eventually progress to liquids, including even saliva. In the case of liver, symptoms include back pain, vomiting, or black stools. When it comes to liver cancers, symptoms can include jaundice, weight loss, or darkened face. Gallbladder cancer is relatively rare in Kerala but more common in regions in north India — especially in the Gangetic region. Pancreatic cancer is closely linked to smoking and alcohol consumption. In case of intestinal cancer, it may manifest as vomiting of blood, back pain or pain during contractions of the intestine. It may even manifest as anaemia. If the symptoms persist, one should see a doctor.
What could be the reason for higher incidence of pancreatic cancer in the Gangetic region?
Studies point to the consumption of polluted water. I’ve observed that cancers — whether pancreatic, stomach, or colorectal — appear to be more prevalent in coastal regions. There is lack of studies aimed at identifying the causes of cancer in these areas. Similar is the long-term impact of rare earths. Even though the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC, in Thiruvananthapuram) was set up nearly 44 years ago, it has conducted fewer than 800 studies. Rare earths raise important safety concerns. We have not conducted any substantial studies to examine the long-term health impact of these materials.
Are all types of cancer predominantly found in coastal areas?
Yes, most types. And it’s increasing, maybe due to the presence of rare earths. RCC has conducted preliminary studies, which disproved the theory, but there has been no comprehensive study as yet.
Experts recommend routine screening after a certain age...
I strongly support it. In countries where cancer is a national health priority, screening is mandatory. However, in India, with a population of around 140 crore, it’s currently not feasible. Nevertheless, we recommend that every individual undergo at least one colonoscopy after the age of 40. If there are risk factors or other issues, this should be done annually.
People often blame cooking ingredients or methods. What are your thoughts on the ‘farm-to-plate’ concept?
While the concept sounds ideal, there are some concerns. Bakery items are rich in harmful carbohydrates. Even herbal items like green tea may contain toxic elements, if consumed excessively or from non-standard sources. Shifting to organic foods may not always be a solution, unless backed by proper community-level studies and standards.
How do we define good food habits?
In general, we consume far too many carbohydrates and too little quality protein. The protein sources we rely on are often not ideal. Fibre-rich foods need to be promoted. In Asia, the pattern of obesity is unique. Reducing carbohydrate intake is crucial to managing obesity. We also tend to overeat rice because it’s soft and easy to consume in large quantities. People often switch to chapati, but both have similar carbohydrate levels. The key is moderation.
Does chapati pose the same risk as rice?
Risk is the same, but we do not consume wheat in the same quantity as rice. Hence diabetes can be controlled to an extent.
What about millets?
Millets are good, compared to rice.
But there are concerns over ragi consumption because it is said to cause kidney stone…
Even carrots can cause kidney stone, if eaten daily. Moderate consumption of anything is the key.
You spoke about good and bad protein...
Proteins can be derived from both plants and meat. Most plant proteins, including the ones derived from peanuts, badam, cashew, etc, are good. Excessive consumption of red meat is toxic. Chicken not injected with steroids is fine, but beef can cause problems. Red meat is more carcinogenic.
So, is vegetarianism a better lifestyle?
Vegetarianism is a good lifestyle, but vegetarians are not insulated from cancer. Non-vegetarians also need not contract cancer.
What about cancer in children?
This is not hereditary alone. There are environmental factors, too. Most common cancers among children are leukaemia, blastoma, nephroblastoma, etc.
Some people consume carrot juice or green juices after their morning walk…
Many think anything herbal is good. Allopathy involves both research and trials, including testing on animals. Does this happen in ayurveda? Some say keezhanelli has certain components and can be consumed. But keezhanelli has some other components, too. Same is the case with athachakka. Many, including celebrities, have died after consuming it to treat cancer.
But, ayurveda and other alternative systems have a rich tradition…
Research is still needed to study toxicity or side effects. Even alternative medicine practitioners study anatomy, using allopathy books…
Have you come across patients who have come off worse from using ayurveda medicines?
Several. There was a person who developed liver disease due to the frequent consumption of arishtam. At times, it could be kashayam. There was a recent liver cirrhosis case with a similar link.
Recently veteran actor Paresh Rawal spoke about urine as a remedy...
No such studies have been carried out about the use of urine as a remedy. Some recent studies found certain elements in the stool that aid in curing cirrhosis. There is stool therapy as well.
What about magic drugs available in the market?
Allopathy does not recognise anything without research.
How effective is homoeopathy?
Don’t push me into a controversy (laughs). When we lose hope, we pray to god, though his existence is yet to be proved. Same is the case with homoeopathy. The concept of homoeopathy is against allopathic science. The latter does not prescribe administering micro-elements of a medicine to cure an ailment.
Many times, patients are kept in the dark about their own illness…
Mostly, out of compulsion. Sometimes bystanders request this. If we open up to the patient, the bystander may turn against us. Communication with the patient is essential. It is wrong and unethical, if I perform a permanent colostomy without informing the patient. Convincing bystanders is often difficult.
How important is a patient’s willpower in overcoming disease?
There is no scientific method to quantify willpower, but patients who demonstrate strong willpower often show better outcomes.
It is often said that chemotherapy causes more harm than the cancer itself...
Chemotherapy targets the tumour, but also affects other parts. When administered systemically, it impacts not just the cancer but also healthy cells — hair follicles, organs, skin, etc. Radiation therapy targets a specific area, whereas chemotherapy treatment can affect the entire body. However, in some cases, we can deliver chemotherapy directly to a tumour, like in the liver, but not all cancers are suitable for this. Chemotherapy affects all cells, and how the body tolerates it depends on the cells’ recovery capacity. If the goal is to kill cancer, and chemotherapy offers a chance to do so, it should be pursued. If it doesn’t offer that possibility, it shouldn’t be administered.
Is there a blood test that can detect cancer?
Yes, we use tumour markers. AFP for liver cancer, CEA for colorectal cancer, CA125 for ovarian cancer and CA99 for pancreatic and periampullary cancers.
What cancers have the poorest prognosis?
Stomach and pancreatic cancers are particularly aggressive. Colorectal cancer is more manageable. Stomach cancer often spreads through lymph nodes. These nodes must be removed during surgery, but it’s difficult to identify and extract them without damaging nearby organs. In keyhole surgeries, this becomes even more complex.
Earlier, cancer was linked to certain death. Now, we see many survivors. Also, some survive and then suffer a relapse…
Generally, we classify cancers based on site and nature. Lymphomas can occur anywhere. There are about five-six types. Some respond extremely well to chemotherapy and even disappear entirely. These are what we call ‘meltable’ cancers. But each cancer is different. Some can be cured, but still recur. Outcomes depend on the type and location of the cancer.
What are the basic signs and symptoms of cancer?
Blood cancer does not manifest itself outwardly as a tumour. On the other hand, gastrointestinal stromal tumours appear as bulky lumps. Colorectal cancer may not appear in a larger area. It appears as grapefruit-shaped tumours and then thickens as a tissue. Same is the case with intestinal cancer, but it can be bulky due to ample space inside the intestine. Liver cancer usually appears inside the organ without increasing its size.
What does it mean when one says that the cancer has spread?
Growth in the immediate area is called locally advanced tumour. But when it spreads to an organ nearby it is called a stage-four disease. Locally advanced cancer is treatable to some extent, either through radiation or removal. The spread happens through the blood.
What’s the link between cancer and age?
Usually, cancers in advanced age are not aggressive. If a 20-year-old gets breast cancer, she may not survive for long. Similar is the case with stomach cancer, increasingly seen among young people now. Earlier, cancer was seen more in people over 60 or 70, but now those in their 40s and 30s get it. Such cancers are aggressive. It may be due to mutations. In old age, it may be due to changes in lifestyle and the food. Cancer is more dangerous in young people.
Can treatment ensure increased life expectancy? Can quality of life be maintained as long as one lives?
That depends on age. An old person may think: ‘I’ll just live with it.’ But a person in their 30s and 40s will think differently. They may want to somehow live, maybe because they have more responsibilities. We always give importance to quality of life. A 77-year-old man with cancer in his food pipe told us not to do anything except place a stent in his throat for food to go through. He said he wanted to eat and die well. But another guy who asked me how long he had was just 45.
Is it true that women are more likely to develop cancer?
Yes. That is because they have a few more organs than men such as uterus, ovary... but we cannot segregate on the basis of gender. Gastrointestinal cancers occur more in males. This may be due to food habits and greater exposure to toxic environments.
What are the surgical options for weight loss?
The aim should be to reduce weight without surgery. The World Health Organization (WHO) clearly mandates who can have surgery and who cannot. For Asians, who have more of truncal obesity, a BMI between 19 and 25 is ideal. WHO prescribes surgery for anyone who has a BMI of 32.5 and above, along with two co-morbidities. There are different types of surgeries: Restrictive, bypass and metabolic.
Can sudden weight loss due to surgery have a long-term impact?
There’s a possibility of stones forming in the gallbladder and increased bile density. Bypass surgery will definitely require long-term treatment.
What are the food items that one must totally avoid?
There’s nothing wrong in eating meat. Just that it should be eaten the right way. Over-salted or smoked, and those with high preservative content should be avoided. It’s ideal to avoid maida as much as possible. Occasional use is fine.
What about alcohol? Many medics suggest adding a statutory warning to alcohol bottles...
Alcohol has a direct effect on a couple of organs: Liver — cirrhosis — and pancreas — recurrent pancreatitis and inflammations that can lead to cancer.
There’s controversy over the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG). Some say it’s bad while others say the Chinese have been using it traditionally for long...
There’s no doubt that MSG is not good for health. To what extent, can be known only through studies. Also, we don’t have access to the health system in China and hence we don’t know whether it’s harming them.
There’s a tendency to portray rice as a villain. But our forefathers used to have rice three times a day...
People used to work hard then. Lack of physical activity is a major issue. There ought to be changes in our eating habits. Instead of opting for practices such as skipping meals after becoming obese, it’s better to avoid obesity in the very first place.
Nowadays many promote practices like a ‘two-meal’ and ‘one-meal-a-day’ systems, intermittent fasting... Many advise skipping breakfast...
I believe our breakfast is good. Many of our dishes have more protein. Long intervals between meals can lead to acidity. Skipping breakfast is not a good trend.
