‘Cancer in youngsters is more dangerous’

Kerala has the highest number of cancer patients in the country. Why so?

Our lifestyle is the main villain. Twenty-five years ago, it was malnutrition that was the topic of discussion. But now it is obesity. Obesity can result in cancer. Nearly 85% of diabetes cases are due to obesity. Only 10% of cancer cases are linked to heredity. The rest could be due to lifestyle, food habits, environmental pollution, etc.

What type of cancers are predominant in Kerala?

Breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer are most common in the state. Colorectal cancer is more prevalent in south India, going by surgeries we perform. Fortunately, colorectal cancers are now detected early due to awareness and availability of diagnostic modalities. But, there are people who mistake it for piles and rely on over-the-counter medicines.

Is intestinal cancer closely linked to our food habits?

Yes, very much. Rising incidence of intestinal cancer is directly related to modern food habits: Consuming preserved, tinned, grilled, smoked, and highly salted foods regularly causes changes in the intestinal lining, increasing cancer risk. North Kerala has higher incidence of stomach cancer, whereas the south sees more colon cancer. This is largely due to regional variations in food culture.

So, what we eat is a major factor in cancer prevalence?

Food habits play a significant role, but they are not the only factors. Cancer results from genetic mutations. There are three types of critical genes: tumour-suppressor genes, tumorigenic genes and DNA-repair genes. If the repair genes are damaged, the risk of cancer increases. A healthy balance among these genes offers immunity. However, mutations often occur due to environmental influences and diet. It’s not just what we eat, but also how we consume that matters.

There’s a popular perception that the popular parotta (flatbread) is a villain. Is this true?

Unfortunately, yes. Parotta is made with refined flour or maida, which contains high levels of alloxan — a compound linked to cancer. Studies show that frequent consumption of such food can increase cancer risk.

You have been a cancer surgeon for a long time. At what stage do doctors decide that surgery is the solution?

The decision to proceed with surgery depends on both the stage of the cancer and the organ affected. Cancers affecting the large intestine often start as polyps, which can vary in severity — from mild to moderate to severe dysplasia (precancerous changes). In the early stages, we can often remove it endoscopically. However, if the cancer has spread deeper, surgery becomes the preferred treatment. For rectal cancer, radiation is typically the first line of treatment. For colon cancer, surgery is the mainstay for treatment and often necessary for achieving the best outcomes.