Pathanamthitta DCC vice-president MG Kannan passes away

PATHANAMTHITTA: M G Kannan, vice-president of the Pathanamthitta District Congress Committee (DCC) and former district panchayat member, passed away on Sunday morning. He was 42.

Kannan suffered a cardiac arrest during a party meeting on Saturday evening and was rushed to Parumala Hospital, where he breathed his last early on Sunday.

Known for his active involvement in public life, Kannan began his political journey through student politics. Over the years, he held several leadership positions, including the presidency of the Youth Congress Pathanamthitta Parliament Constituency and the Mandalam Committee president, as well as serving as General Secretary from 2011 to 2013. He was the Congress candidate at Adoor constituency in the 2021 Kerala assembly elections.