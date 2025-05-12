Incoming KPCC president Sunny Joseph visits tomb of Oommen Chandy

KOTTAYAM: The day before officially taking charge, KPCC president-elect Sunny Joseph, along with working presidents A P Anilkumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil paid a visit to the tomb of former chief minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the visit, Sunny said he came to seek the blessings of Oommen Chandy before assuming office.

“We are committed to working together to lead the Congress in Kerala with unity. During our visit to memorials of former stalwarts, we drew inspiration to achieve this goal. The memories of Oommen Chandy will continue to motivate and empower us,” he said.

Sunny also met Oommen Chandy’s wife Mariyamma Oommen and son Chandy Oommen MLA during the visit. MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, former MLA K C Joseph, former Kottayam DCC president Tommy Kallani, leaders Philson Mathews, Joshy Philip, Sudha Kurien and others were also present. Prior to their visit to Puthuppally, Sunny and his team paid their respects at K Karunakaran’s memorial in Thrissur. They proceeded to Kollam to visit the memorial of former chief minister R Sankar.

Sunny Joseph to assume office on May 12

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sunny Joseph MLA will assume charge as the new KPCC president on Monday at 9.30am. Adoor Prakash MP will take over as the UDF convenor, while P C Vishnunath MLA, A P Anilkumar MLA and Shafi Parambil MP will be sworn in as KPCC working presidents. They will attend a meeting with the party high command in Delhi and hold discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday.