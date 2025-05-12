India-Pak strain stains demand for Tirur betel

MALAPPURAM: Acclaimed globally, betel from Tirur, in Malappuram, is exported to various parts of the world.

This season, cultivators also had weather conditions on their side. Despite the favourable situation, farmers have failed to reap the benefits. And, long-drawn tensions between India and Pakistan are said to be the main villain.

Tirur betel used to be largely exported to Pakistan, where it was in great demand. But since 2016, after diplomatic relations between the two nations soured, the exports have ground to a halt.

“We used to get Rs 100-110 for a bundle of 100 betels exported to Pakistan. Even after the diplomatic issues, we used to export the produce via Dubai, but now that has also stopped. The domestic market is not that lucrative. So, we find ourselves in a major crisis,” Beerakutty, a farmer, told TNIE.

Now, most of the produce make its way to North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. But after the most recent spurt in tensions, strict curbs were placed on businesses. This has spelt more trouble of farmers and exporters. Now, those markets are also nearly closed off.

Earlier, betel was exported five days a week, which has now come down to three. Another concern is the transported produce getting stuck in train wagons for more than four days.

Cultivating betel on a ten cent land costs an average of Rs 20,000-25,000. Most of the farmers cultivate acres of the crop, which raises their expenses.

“In the local market, the price for a 100-betel bundle hovers in the 35-40 range. Before the current crisis, we used to make Rs 65-70 for a bundle. Farmers are taking big losses. I spent more than Rs 3 lakh this season, but the return has been very low,” said Asaraf Hajji, another farmer.

“With train wagons moving military equipment, there are not many available for transporting betel,” he said, adding that if the situation escalates, the farmers will suffer more.