Students stranded in J&K sent to Kerala amid Indo-Pak tensions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid tension triggered by the Indo-Pak standoff, the Youth Congress helped the students from Kerala who were stranded in Jammu & Kashmir to return to the state.

The workers, led by Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, on Monday helped the students return to Kerala by trains from New Delhi.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, students from Sher-e Kashmir Agricultural University had contacted them and expressed their desire to go back home.

However, due to the absence of public transport these students were stranded in J&K. The Youth Congress team brought them to Delhi by arranging a special bus for them.