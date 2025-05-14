Kochi-based reviewer’s video to be featured in Booker Prize event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Never in his wildest dreams did Shon Joy imagine that a book review he posted on his social media handle would catch the attention of the Booker Prize Foundation. His video review of Anne Serre’s ‘A Leopard-Skin Hat’ — one of six books shortlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize — has garnered attention for its clarity and insight. And what’s more, his video will be used as part of the official content for the upcoming Booker event.

“When I posted the review on Instagram, I never expected such a response from the official handle of The Booker Prizes,” Shon told TNIE.“I tagged them because I was reviewing a book shortlisted by them. This is a huge achievement for me and I was more than happy to give my consent to use my video for their official content for the upcoming event.”

He said the Booker Prize authorities have promised to credit his account. “I too am eagerly waiting for the winner.” An engineering graduate by qualification, Shon decided to pursue his passion for reading and writing, becoming a professional copywriter and author. Belonging to Thrissur, he currently resides in Kochi and is an active participant in literary discussions, reading clubs, and is a prolific book reviewer across digital platforms.

A major turning point was his interaction with iconic Malayalam writer M Mukundan. “I got the unique opportunity to interact and spend a day with him at Mayyazhi as part of an event organised by DC Books to celebrate 50 years of ‘Mayyazhi Puzhayude Theerangalil’. He inspired me to read more international books and discussed the books shortlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize. I decided to read and review all six shortlisted books. A Leopard-Skin Hat was the first book I posted, which got the response from them,” Shon said.