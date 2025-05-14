Surprise inspection at Kerala caterer reveals expired food, improper waste disposal

A Health Department inspection revealed that expired food materials were being supplied at a catering unit, named Brandavan, in Kerala.

They were allegedly supplying food to the Indian Railways, a Health Department official said on Wednesday.

In addition to storing expired food at a nearby godown where their staff were staying, the official added that the catering unit was also found to be disposing of food and other waste into a nearby canal, violating several rules.

An inspection was carried out by an official on Wednesday morning after receiving information about the expired food being served by the caterers.

The unit was also found to be functioning without a corporation licence and officials confirmed that the unit will be shut down and sealed.

There was no immediate reaction from Brandavan.

"Yesterday, local residents called and told me that there was a bad smell coming from here and when I came here, I too felt the stink. I immediately informed the health authorities," municipal councillor of the area told reporters.

The catering unit was fined for disposing waste into the canal, but, there was no change in its activities despite warnings, he added.

He alleged that boxes and glasses meant to pack food with a Vande Bharat logo were also found at the site.

Railway officials said that the matter is bring referred to the concerned department responsible for procuring food for railways.