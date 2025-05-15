Discontent in BJP over posting of district office-bearers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the honeymoon period over, discontent is brewing in the state BJP against state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, over the appointment of district office-bearers and alleged lack of coordination with senior leaders.
After assuming office, Rajeev has been travelling across BJP’s 30 organisational districts organising ‘Vikasitha Keralam’ conventions and has also announced new district office-bearers.
The district presidents were appointed during the last leg of K Surendran’s term as state president. Though there was open opposition against the appointment of some district presidents, including that of Palakkad, the social engineering strategy turned out in favour of the leadership.
Surendran had appointed three district presidents from Christian community, nine from Ezhava and 13 from the Nair community. Four women and two leaders from Scheduled Caste were also appointed as district presidents.
However, allegations have come up from several districts against these appointments of new district office-bearers. It is alleged that the new appointments were carried out without considering the opinion of district presidents.
Several district presidents TNIE spoke to said that usually the new president and state leadership would consider the list submitted by the district presidents before taking a final decision. “However, this time that process did not happen.
A balance of power and mutual understanding between the district president and office-bearer are essential for the smooth functioning of the office. District committees being the backbone of the party, any appointment without taking the presidents into confidence will affect the chances of the party in the coming local body election,” they said on condition of anonymity.
There is also an allegation that a state secretary has been interfering in the appointments made by the state leadership. “A state secretary who is accused of misconduct has been interfering in the selection of district secretaries,” a senior leader told TNIE. “His alleged proximity with the state president has been used in appointments. Now he is forming his own group in all districts,” he said.
However, BJP state media convener Sandeep on behalf of Rajeev told TNIE that the allegations are false. “Rajeev Chandrasekhar has no role in the appointment of district office-bearers as that has been done by the existing state general secretaries.
Rajeev has not intervened or overturned the list submitted by district presidents. The alleged leader is entrusted with organising the Vikasitha Keralam convention. He has another role. Rajeev has taken up the task of leading the state unit only because of the pressure from PM Modi,” he said.
New state office-bearers by next week
The national leadership of the party is likely to announce new state office-bearers by next week. According to sources, the party is likely to accommodate young leaders Anoop Antony and Shone George as office-bearers with the aim to take the Christian outreach programme further. Former BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh is also likely to be accommodated in the state leadership. There is also a possibility that the RSS might appoint a leader as the organisational general secretary to help Rajeeve.