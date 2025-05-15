Discontent in BJP over posting of district office-bearers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the honeymoon period over, discontent is brewing in the state BJP against state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, over the appointment of district office-bearers and alleged lack of coordination with senior leaders.

After assuming office, Rajeev has been travelling across BJP’s 30 organisational districts organising ‘Vikasitha Keralam’ conventions and has also announced new district office-bearers.

The district presidents were appointed during the last leg of K Surendran’s term as state president. Though there was open opposition against the appointment of some district presidents, including that of Palakkad, the social engineering strategy turned out in favour of the leadership.

Surendran had appointed three district presidents from Christian community, nine from Ezhava and 13 from the Nair community. Four women and two leaders from Scheduled Caste were also appointed as district presidents.

However, allegations have come up from several districts against these appointments of new district office-bearers. It is alleged that the new appointments were carried out without considering the opinion of district presidents.

Several district presidents TNIE spoke to said that usually the new president and state leadership would consider the list submitted by the district presidents before taking a final decision. “However, this time that process did not happen.