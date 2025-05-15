Kochi airport embarks on major digital shift

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to take a significant leap in digital innovation with the launch of CIAL 2.0, a comprehensive initiative aimed at streamlining airport operations and enhancing the passenger experience. Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project, developed at a cost of `200 crore, at the CIAL Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre on May 19.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, IAS, said the digital transformation is part of a broader mission to modernise the airport’s core infrastructure.

The upgrades focus on strengthening cybersecurity, increasing operational efficiency, and introducing AI-driven technologies to ensure smoother and more secure journeys for passengers.

One of the highlights is the Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC), the first full-scale, on-premise server facility of its kind at any Indian airport. Set up with support from CDAC, the centre is designed to provide real-time threat intelligence, 24/7 monitoring and quick response to digital threats.

The initiative also introduces a wide range of advanced technologies across the airport. These include AI-powered surveillance systems with over 4,000 intelligent cameras, full-body scanners, and an automated tray retrieval system to ease congestion at security checkpoints. The security infrastructure is further reinforced with the inclusion of liquid explosive detectors, portable X-ray scanners, and threat containment vessels.

Behind the scenes, CIAL’s operational backbone is undergoing a significant revamp. The airport operational database has been upgraded, flight information and announcement systems have been enhanced, and a new data centre based on hyper-converged infrastructure has been established to support seamless operations.

Following the launch, the Aero Digital Summit will be held at the same venue from 2:30pm to 8.30pm, concluding with a panel discussion focused on the future of technology and innovation in the airport sector.