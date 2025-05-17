IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across the state in the coming days.

As per the prediction, the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places from Monday to Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Kerala in the coming days. An orange alert has been issued for several districts in the state for Monday and Tuesday and yellow alert has been issued for many districts till May 20.

Orange alert — Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours ) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours ) Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (May 19) Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (May 20)

Yellow alert — (7-11cm in 24 hours) Pathanamthitta and Idukki (May 17) Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (May 18). Ernakulam , Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad (May 19). Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram (May 20).