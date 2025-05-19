Kerala government partially reverses police brass reshuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a compelling indication of lack of synergy between the police headquarters and the chief minister’s office, the government, in an extraordinary move on Saturday partially reversed a major police revamp that it had effected eight days ago.

The transfer of four senior IPS officers--M R Ajith Kumar, Balram Kumar Updhyay, Mahipal Yadav, and Sethu Raman--was revoked after some of them conveyed their reservations. The first three officers are of ADGP rank, while Sethu Raman is an IG.

Sources said the officers who are to be transferred are usually given an inkling of where they are going to be posted. In most of the cases, the officers are consulted in advance and their consent is sought. That process was not keenly followed ahead of the rejig that was announced on May 9.

Highly placed sources said Mahipal, who is set to retire this August, was not keen to leave as excise commissioner and take up a new responsibility for a short period. He conveyed to the government his desire, which was accepted.