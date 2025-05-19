Manipur riot accused held in Kerala by NIA sleuths

KANNUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a Manipur native from Thalassery in connection with multiple cases linked to Manipur riots, including murder. Rajkumar Maipaksana, 21, was apprehended by a five-member NIA team disguised as health workers.

Rajkumar, working at a major restaurant in Thalassery town for the past two weeks, was picked up from a rented house in Keezhantimukku, Thiruvangad, where hotel workers stay. His identity was confirmed through his Aadhaar card and other documents.

According to reports, Rajkumar had reportedly undergone armed training with the banned militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF). He was identified by a distinctive tattoo on his neck, just below the ear. “The NIA had been monitoring his movements for a few days. They tracked him down after he started using his mobile phone in Thalassery,” said the hotel owner.