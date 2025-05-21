29-year-old man stabbed to death in Kerala after dispute over gang’s drinking habits

KOLLAM: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death near Thumpamanthody, in Chithara panchayat on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sujin, a resident of Chithara.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when a five-member gang allegedly attacked Sujin over a past enmity. His friend Anandu, who was with him at the time, also sustained stab injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.
According to Chithara police, tensions had been brewing between Sujin and the accused following an altercation during a recent temple festival. The gang reportedly held a grudge against Sujin over comments he made questioning their drinking habits.
Police said a verbal dispute broke out earlier on between Sujin and the assailants at Thumpamanthody. The assault took place while Sujin and Anandu were returning home on a motorbike after playing carrom with friends. The gang, who were reportedly hiding at the corner of the road, intercepted them and stabbed Sujin in the stomach and Anandu in the back.
Both were initially rushed to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital, but were later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Sujin succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Police have taken three persons into custody and are interrogating them. “Sujin was stabbed in the stomach, and Anandu in the head. Ganja packets were also recovered from the crime scene. The body will be handed over to Sujin’s relatives after postmortem,” a police source at Chithara police station said.