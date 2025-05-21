29-year-old man stabbed to death in Kerala after dispute over gang’s drinking habits

KOLLAM: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death near Thumpamanthody, in Chithara panchayat on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sujin, a resident of Chithara.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when a five-member gang allegedly attacked Sujin over a past enmity. His friend Anandu, who was with him at the time, also sustained stab injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Chithara police, tensions had been brewing between Sujin and the accused following an altercation during a recent temple festival. The gang reportedly held a grudge against Sujin over comments he made questioning their drinking habits.