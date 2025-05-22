Elderly woman killed in elephant attack in Thrissur; death toll hits 27 this year

THRISSUR: A wild elephant attack in Malakkapara, in the Athirapilly panchayat of Thrissur, claimed another life on Thursday, as an elderly woman became the latest victim of the ongoing wild animal attacks in Kerala. With this, the total number of deaths in wild animal attack in Kerala this year has risen to 27 in the state.

Mary, 67, was found dead near her house. As per the local sources, Mary and her daughter were living in a house near the left canal of Sholayar dam in Malakkapara, Valparai region. At around 1 am on Thursday, Mary came out of her house hearing noises. The wild jumbo was moving so close to her house that she was attacked when ventured out of the house.

The region has been reporting the presence of wild elephants frequently with some even attacking at forest vehicles as well.