Sydney World Malayalee Council to enhance global Malayalee interests amid growing Australia–India relations

The World Malayalee Council (WMC) Sydney, a multicultural Malayalee Diaspora community, pledged to work towards the interests of the Global Malayalee community as India and Australia continue to deepen bilateral relations.

The newly elected leadership of WMC Sydney stressed the formation and implementation of a comprehensive action plan which reflects the needs of the global Malayalee community and aligns with Kerala’s inclusive development.

WMC Sydney focuses on helping people from Kerala, especially women, MSMEs and youth entrepreneurs, to seize opportunities in Australia and beyond.

The team also plans to conduct exchange programs across different sectors such as Art, Culture, Music, Film and Fashion between the Multicultural Diaspora in Australia and Kerala.

The team also plans to offer Skill Development and professional mobility pathway programs to professionals from Kerala and the global Malayalee community to find opportunities in Australia.

Bilateral Tourism and Cultural Connects will also be enhanced by facilitating a potential Biennale Bridge between Kerala and Australia.

By leveraging a strong support of the Malayalee Diaspora in Australia, the new leadership also intends to support government agencies and industry bodies to enhance trade and investment initiatives between Kerala and Australia.

The team also reinforced its aim to support social impact and welfare initiatives with Kerala.