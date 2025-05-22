Vigilance intensifies probe into bribery case against ED officer in Kerala

KOCHI: As it intensifies the probe into the alleged bribery case involving an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is giving special focus on cyber (read digital) evidence.

The VACB officials on Wednesday said they were currently in the evidence collection phase and further action will be based on what they find.

“The investigation is proceeding in phases. We are examining all angles. We are also awaiting reports of the forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized from the accused. The current focus is on cyber-related aspects,” said VACB Ernakulam SP S Sasidharan.

ED assistant director Shekar Kumar was booked in connection with a Rs 2-crore bribery case. Three persons, alleged middlemen, have already been arrested for reportedly extorting money from a complainant in exchange for halting an ED investigation.