Vigilance intensifies probe into bribery case against ED officer in Kerala

KOCHI: As it intensifies the probe into the alleged bribery case involving an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is giving special focus on cyber (read digital) evidence.
The VACB officials on Wednesday said they were currently in the evidence collection phase and further action will be based on what they find.
“The investigation is proceeding in phases. We are examining all angles. We are also awaiting reports of the forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized from the accused. The current focus is on cyber-related aspects,” said VACB Ernakulam SP S Sasidharan.
ED assistant director Shekar Kumar was booked in connection with a Rs 2-crore bribery case. Three persons, alleged middlemen, have already been arrested for reportedly extorting money from a complainant in exchange for halting an ED investigation.
On the accused’s potential links with the allegations, Sasidharan said, “We cannot reveal such details at this stage, but a comprehensive investigation is under way.” He also said similar complaints involving ED officials have been received and are being verified.
A source close to the ED told TNIE that the agency welcomes a free and fair probe and is ready to fully cooperate with the VACB.
“We are also considering legal options, including applying for anticipatory bail or moving to quash the FIR. However, no final decision has been made yet,” the source said, adding, “We have requested the case details from VACB via email but have not received any response so far,” the source added.