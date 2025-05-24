Heavy rains cause widespread disruption across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overnight heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, leading to the uprooting of trees, dislodging of electricity poles, and waterlogging of roads.
As rainfall continued across various regions of the state, disrupting normal life, State Revenue Minister K. Rajan stated that heavier precipitation was expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.
The minister added that the strong winds which swept through many parts of the state between Friday night and Saturday morning appeared to have the characteristics of monsoon winds.
“This also suggests that the monsoon may arrive in the state earlier than anticipated,” he told a television channel.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast on Friday that the monsoon would reach Kerala within two days.
Minister Rajan also warned that certain areas might experience sudden, intense downpours without warning, potentially triggering flash floods and landslides. However, he assured that the authorities were prepared to deal with any eventualities and the upcoming monsoon season.
He further stated that instructions had been issued to all District Collectors regarding monsoon preparedness and that he would be holding an online meeting with them during the day to assess the situation in each district.
The minister also urged the general public to exercise caution in light of the heavy rainfall and to travel only when necessary and to safe locations. He warned against the circulation of unverified or unofficial information related to the weather on social media platforms.
The IMD had issued a red alert for Saturday in two districts Kannur and Kasaragod and an orange alert in nine others. A red alert signifies extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, and a yellow alert suggests heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.