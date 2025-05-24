Heavy rains cause widespread disruption across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overnight heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, leading to the uprooting of trees, dislodging of electricity poles, and waterlogging of roads.

As rainfall continued across various regions of the state, disrupting normal life, State Revenue Minister K. Rajan stated that heavier precipitation was expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

The minister added that the strong winds which swept through many parts of the state between Friday night and Saturday morning appeared to have the characteristics of monsoon winds.

“This also suggests that the monsoon may arrive in the state earlier than anticipated,” he told a television channel.