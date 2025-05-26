Kerala lashed by intense southwest monsoon; orange alert issued in multiple districts

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Kerala witnessed an intense spell of the Southwest monsoon, with 11 districts reporting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

Strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, were recorded in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. The heavy rains caused widespread disruption, including damage to homes, uprooted trees, and waterlogging across multiple districts.

Urumi in Kozhikode recorded the highest rainfall at 21 cm, followed closely by Ayyankunnu in Kannur with 20 cm.

The IMD has also forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around 27 May. Strong westerly winds are expected to persist in the lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region throughout the coming week.

Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across the state until 1 June, with isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning forecast through 27 May. A high wave alert has also been issued along the Kerala coast during this period.