Centre plans to fix ship lifespan after Kerala wreck; MSC told to set up claims desk

KOCHI: The Union government is working on a proposal to fix the lifespan of vessels operating in Indian waters.

Responding to queries regarding the shipwreck near Kerala coast, Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan said age was not a factor and the ship complied with international norms. However, he said there is a need to enhance the inspection regime to ensure that vessels operating in Indian waters comply with the maritime norms.

“We have some concerns about some old vessels operating in Indian waters. We are working on a proposal to fix the lifespan of vessels. Also, we have to enhance the inspection regime. We will be further monitoring the operations of these vessels,” he said.

According to experts, old cargo vessels can encounter operational issues due to outdated technology, wear and tear, and corrosion. While it is mandatory for vessels to undergo dry docking every five years to ensure seaworthiness, improper maintenance can pose challenges. If maintained properly, the lifespan of a cargo ship may extend to 30 years. However, corrosion, wear and tear of mechanical parts and absence of modern navigational equipment raise questions about their fitness.

“The safety and environmental requirements of ships are governed by the norms of International Maritime Organisation. There are no international norms that decide the cut-off date for the operations of a ship. It depends upon the commercial decision of the owner. If the vessel is fit to be certified as operational by competent agencies, it will be permitted to operate,” said Shyam Jagannathan.

“The seaworthiness of a vessel is not determined by its age but the certification. If the vessel is duly certified by the authorities concerned, it is considered good for operations. The vessels undergo periodical dry docking as per regulatory requirements. The vessel registration, classification and regulation cannot be India specific,” said Capt Philip Mathews, a master mariner with thirty years experience.