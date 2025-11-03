KSRTC’s CMD squad to receive police training

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to enhance its inspection capabilities and upgrade workforce training, the KSRTC has partnered with Police Training College in Thiruvananthapuram to provide specialised instruction for its CMD squad inspectors.

The training programme features a comprehensive curriculum that includes modules on inspection procedures, technology-driven investigation methods, accident reporting, breakdown analysis and updates on insurance and motor vehicle regulations.

Participants will also be trained in the newly-introduced KSRTC software and familiarised with recent projects undertaken by the state-run carrier.