KSRTC’s CMD squad to receive police training

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to enhance its inspection capabilities and upgrade workforce training, the KSRTC has partnered with Police Training College in Thiruvananthapuram to provide specialised instruction for its CMD squad inspectors.
The training programme features a comprehensive curriculum that includes modules on inspection procedures, technology-driven investigation methods, accident reporting, breakdown analysis and updates on insurance and motor vehicle regulations.
Participants will also be trained in the newly-introduced KSRTC software and familiarised with recent projects undertaken by the state-run carrier.
A KSRTC official said the initiative is designed to improve the professional standards of the CMD squad and equip members with investigation techniques suited to present-day challenges.
The CMD squad was formed in June to conduct surprise inspections of buses and depots, gather passenger feedback, and report serious issues directly to the KSRTC chairman and managing director.
The official stressed that the initiative is not limited to CMD squad members.
“The corporation is committed to introducing new systems and policies based on modern technology and ensuring their practical implementation,” said the official.