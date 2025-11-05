Christian outreach: Major Archbishop Thattil meets PM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when complaints are being raised by Churches, especially regarding the violation of minority rights related to educational institutions and various other benefits, Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting held in the evening reportedly touched subjects related to minority rights of Christian community. The PM gave assurance to the Church heads that he would make sure that Church’s rights are protected, said sources present at the meeting. Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, first Metropolitan Archbishop of Faridabad, accompanied the Major Archbishop. Bishop Thattil also submitted a representation to the PM.

The two archbishops and other Church heads met the PM after meeting Union Minister George Kurian.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and party general secretaries Anoop Antony and Shone George were also present at the meeting. The meeting was organised as part of BJP’s Christian outreach programme launched in Kerala since Modi took over as PM.

The bishops first went to George Kurian’s official residence before meeting the PM.