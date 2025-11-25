BJP fighting to hold ‘Sabarimala’ ground in Pandalam

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the local body elections draw near, Pandalam – a municipality long influenced by the political and religious pulse surrounding the Sabarimala temple, braces for another high-stakes contest.

For the BJP, which captured power there in the wake of the 2018 Sabarimala agitation, retaining the council is a critical political mission. It remains the party’s sole ruling turf in south Kerala, and a test of whether the fervour it once harnessed still holds sway.

Pandalam’s political shifts often reflect larger ideological battles. The 2018 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala shrine triggered protests rooted in this historic royal town that shares deep ties with the Ayyappa legacy. That wave propelled the BJP to victory in 18 of the 33 seats in the last elections--a landmark result.

This time, the party is banking on the Sabarimala gold plate controversy, involving allegations of missing temple material, to consolidate Hindu sentiments again.

The BJP has accused the LDF government of shielding wrongdoing in temple affairs, turning the issue into a cornerstone of its campaign narrative.

“We are confident of extending our winning streak,” says Pandalam municipal chairperson Achankunju John.

“Ward-level preparations are done, and leadership reviews are happening daily. People remember who stood firmly with their faith,” he asserts.

Trouble from within

The BJP-led NDA had unveiled its first list of 17 candidates with 11 newcomers, and continues to welcome defectors from rival fronts even as internal troubles intensify further. The sudden appearance of newcomers posed challenges to some popular local leaders, who ended up being displaced from their wards.