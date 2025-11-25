BJP fighting to hold ‘Sabarimala’ ground in Pandalam
PATHANAMTHITTA: As the local body elections draw near, Pandalam – a municipality long influenced by the political and religious pulse surrounding the Sabarimala temple, braces for another high-stakes contest.
For the BJP, which captured power there in the wake of the 2018 Sabarimala agitation, retaining the council is a critical political mission. It remains the party’s sole ruling turf in south Kerala, and a test of whether the fervour it once harnessed still holds sway.
Pandalam’s political shifts often reflect larger ideological battles. The 2018 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala shrine triggered protests rooted in this historic royal town that shares deep ties with the Ayyappa legacy. That wave propelled the BJP to victory in 18 of the 33 seats in the last elections--a landmark result.
This time, the party is banking on the Sabarimala gold plate controversy, involving allegations of missing temple material, to consolidate Hindu sentiments again.
The BJP has accused the LDF government of shielding wrongdoing in temple affairs, turning the issue into a cornerstone of its campaign narrative.
“We are confident of extending our winning streak,” says Pandalam municipal chairperson Achankunju John.
“Ward-level preparations are done, and leadership reviews are happening daily. People remember who stood firmly with their faith,” he asserts.
Trouble from within
The BJP-led NDA had unveiled its first list of 17 candidates with 11 newcomers, and continues to welcome defectors from rival fronts even as internal troubles intensify further. The sudden appearance of newcomers posed challenges to some popular local leaders, who ended up being displaced from their wards.
Even party workers feel the internal discord threatens the saffron party’s prospects. Allegations of nepotism, corruption, and administrative inexperience – combined with the emergence of rebel candidates in at least three wards (5, 21, and 22) – have embarrassed the leadership, exposing fault lines within the organisation. BJP may find its biggest hurdles coming from its own cadre.
Rivals sense opportunity
The LDF sees fertile ground to strike back, accusing the BJP-led council of “rampant corruption and non-performance”. The failure to pass the 2021 budget – a lapse that nearly led to the municipality’s dissolution – remains a major talking point. “They named a half-done bus stand after Lord Ayyappa at Rs 31 lakh. While trying to woo devotees, they think the scandal is being ignored. No, people are watching,” says LDF parliamentary party leader Lasitha Nair.
“They grabbed power riding on the emotions of devotees last time. But these five years have shown their real face – from questionable sewage-cleaning equipment purchases to spending excessively on furnishing the chairman’s office. People have rejected their arrogance. We expect to win at least 18 seats,” she adds.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF, out of power in the municipality for nearly a decade, is attempting a comeback this time – by reclaiming the Sabarimala narrative. Its “faith protection” campaigns are drawing crowds, but the defection of local leaders to the BJP remains a concern.
“People have witnessed corruption under the BJP. The LDF too failed Pandalam. The gold theft allegations haunt them. Devotees who punished us earlier will stand with us now. We are aiming for 23 seats,” says UDF parliamentary leader K R Vijayakumar.
From prayer marches to gold theft accusations, Lord Ayyappa continues to be the defining force in this small, symbolically crucial town. For the BJP, winning here is not merely about municipal politics – it is a battle to preserve its identity as the chief guardian of faith in Kerala.