Ex-husband stabs, critically injures 35-yr-old woman in Kerala

KOCHI: A 35-year-old woman was grievously injured after being stabbed by her ex-husband in Angamaly on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Riya Xavier of Sreemoolanagaram, was assaulted near Mukkannur Forane Church, where she had gone in the morning to visit her children. The accused, Jinu of Angamaly, was traced soon after the incident and taken into custody, said a source with Ernakulam rural police.

Riya and Jinu had been living separately following their divorce, during which Riya had moved abroad. The attack was reportedly triggered by Jinu’s objection to her visiting the children after their separation.

“She met the children at the church around 10 am, and was walking through a pocket road behind the church to catch an autorickshaw when the former husband confronted her,” said an officer with Angamaly police station.