Ex-husband stabs, critically injures 35-yr-old woman in Kerala

KOCHI: A 35-year-old woman was grievously injured after being stabbed by her ex-husband in Angamaly on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Riya Xavier of Sreemoolanagaram, was assaulted near Mukkannur Forane Church, where she had gone in the morning to visit her children. The accused, Jinu of Angamaly, was traced soon after the incident and taken into custody, said a source with Ernakulam rural police.
Riya and Jinu had been living separately following their divorce, during which Riya had moved abroad. The attack was reportedly triggered by Jinu’s objection to her visiting the children after their separation.
“She met the children at the church around 10 am, and was walking through a pocket road behind the church to catch an autorickshaw when the former husband confronted her,” said an officer with Angamaly police station.
He shouted at her, asking why she came to see the children despite settling the matter in the court. The accused then blocked her and stabbed her on the left side of the abdomen and on her neck. The woman, who lost a lot of blood, was rushed to a nearby private hospital and then to a specialist hospital in Karukutty, said the officer.
“The accused was booked for attempted murder, causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, and wrongful restraint, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” added the officer.
“As per the woman’s statement, the divorce proceedings were over but there was a dispute over the children's custody. We will have to verify it by checking court records.”