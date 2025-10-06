EDFA raises concerns over lack of clarity on Argentina’s proposed visit to Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Football Association (EDFA) has accused the authorities, including the Kerala Football Association (KFA), of neither communicating properly nor clarifying about Argentina’s scheduled visit to Kochi in November.

“No official communication has been passed on to EDFA on the arrival of the world champions,” EDFA secretary Viju Choolakkal said in a statement on Sunday.

The executive committee of the association passed a resolution and has urged KFA to confirm various aspects, for instance, whether any communication has been received from either the All India Football Federation or the organisers regarding the visit of Argentina and the proposed match in Kochi.

Argentina is set to play an international friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor between November 14 and 18. While the authorities concerned are going ahead with making the event a grand celebration, the district football association has expressed concerns.

“The lack of official communication has raised legitimate concerns within the district football association about the authenticity, legality, and compliance with the procedures,” the EDFA secretary added.