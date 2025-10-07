Pro-Palestine mime re-enacted, wins 1st prize

KASARGOD: A pro-Palestine mime, which was disrupted on Friday for alleged violation of rules during the arts festival at Kumbla Higher Secondary School, was reenacted on Monday and ended up winning the first prize. The five-minute performance by the students portrayed the relentless bombing in Gaza and highlighted the human misery due to food and water shortage.

The students entered at the stage wearing the keffiyeh, a headscarf, but removed it as they took the stage as festival rules banned political props. As the mime ended with a rousing reception, students in the audience raised ‘Free Palestine’ slogan for nearly a minute.

On Friday, two teachers had pulled the curtains down on the mime and announced cancellation of the second day of the fest, triggering a political controversy. However, the fest resumed on Monday on the directive of General Education Minister V Sivankutty.