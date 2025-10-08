Father of nine-year-old girl who died of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis attacks doctor at Kerala hospital

KOZHIKODE: A doctor was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital on Wednesday. Dr. Vipin P.T., who was working in the emergency ward, suffered a skull fracture and was moved to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode for urgent treatment.

The attacker, Sanoop, is the father of a 9-year-old girl, Anaya, who died two months ago from a rare brain infection called Amoebic Meningoencephalitis.

Sanoop came to the hospital with two children and asked to see the Medical Superintendent. When told the superintendent was in a meeting, he got upset. While Dr. Vipin was talking to another patient's bystander, Sanoop suddenly attacked him with a machete, blaming him for his daughter’s death.

Hospital staff quickly locked the doors and called the police.