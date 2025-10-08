Father of nine-year-old girl who died of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis attacks doctor at Kerala hospital

KOZHIKODE: A doctor was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital on Wednesday. Dr. Vipin P.T., who was working in the emergency ward, suffered a skull fracture and was moved to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode for urgent treatment.
The attacker, Sanoop, is the father of a 9-year-old girl, Anaya, who died two months ago from a rare brain infection called Amoebic Meningoencephalitis.
Sanoop came to the hospital with two children and asked to see the Medical Superintendent. When told the superintendent was in a meeting, he got upset. While Dr. Vipin was talking to another patient's bystander, Sanoop suddenly attacked him with a machete, blaming him for his daughter’s death.
Hospital staff quickly locked the doors and called the police.
Thamarassery Police arrested Sanoop, and they plan to file charges soon. Staff said Sanoop didn’t seem dangerous at first and was carrying no obvious weapon. He was walking around the hospital complex from 11 am onwards, waiting for the superintendent.
Dr. Vipin is now stable in the neurosurgery ICU at Baby Memorial Hospital.
Anaya, a Class 4 student at Korangad Government LP School, died on August 14 after being admitted to the hospital with a fever. She passed away while being taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
Health officials said her illness was a rare infection, not a common virus. In response, doctors in Kozhikode’s government hospitals started a strike, stopping all non-emergency services. Thamarassery Taluk Hospital has also shut down most operations.
The medical community is demanding better safety measures and support, while the police continue investigating.