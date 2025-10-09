CM Pinarayi’s remark triggers ‘body shaming’ row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Opposition protests disrupted assembly proceedings for the third straight day on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark mocking the short stature of one of the UDF MLAs ignited a ‘body shaming’ controversy, with the Opposition demanding withdrawal of the unsavoury remark and an apology from him.

The chief minister’s remark came shortly after the Opposition staged dramatic protests and later boycotted the proceedings. Referring to a scuffle between members of the Opposition and the watch and ward staff, the Chief Minister used a colloquial language to point out the irony of a short-statured MLA attempting dramatic protests that were beyond his capacity.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh too lashed out at the Opposition alleging that the UDF was using Uma Thomas, a woman MLA who was still undergoing treatment after a mishap, as a “human shield” to attack the chief minister. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the remark amounted to body shaming. “The chief minister has made a politically incorrect statement,” he said.