UDF protests continue for fourth day in Kerala assembly over alleged Sabarimala gold theft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly witnessed high drama for the fourth consecutive day as the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) persisted with its protest over the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan renewed calls for the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. He also criticised Speaker AN Shamseer for deploying watch and ward staff to block protesting members from reaching the dais, and condemned a controversial remark made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about a UDF legislator the previous day.

Despite the uproar, the Speaker and treasury benches remained firm in their decision to proceed with Question Hour, breaking from the earlier practice of suspending proceedings amid protests. When opposition members attempted to approach the dais, Shamseer instructed watch and ward personnel to seize their protest banner.

Amid the disruption, Transport and Agriculture Ministers continued to respond to questions raised by MLAs. Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh took aim at the Opposition Leader’s approach, defending the Chief Minister’s contentious comment by asserting it was not directed at any individual.