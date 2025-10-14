Neither I nor my son got ED summons: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breaking his silence on the allegation that his son Vivek Kiran had been issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023 on which no further action was taken, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said neither he nor his son received such a notice and that a controversy was being concocted against a person who remained confined to his office and home.

The Opposition UDF had alleged that his son was spared due to an unholy nexus between the CPM and the BJP.

Addressing mediapersons, Pinarayi said that after accusations against his daughter proved unsuccessful, efforts were on to drag his son into a row. When pressed on remarks made by CPM national general secretary M A Baby that the ED had revoked the summons it had issued against Vivek after assessing that it was baseless, the CM repudiated it saying Baby may have been responding to media reports.