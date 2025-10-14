NIA arrests Maoist hiding as labourer in Munnar

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Maoist operative Sawan Tuti, who had been hiding in Munnar while working as a plantation labourer at the Godarvilla Estate in Munnar with his wife for about 18 months, in connection with the murder of police officers in Jharkhand.

The case pertains to an IED blast that took place on March 4, 2021, in the Lanji Forest Hill area of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, resulting in the death of three personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and causing grievous injuries to others, according to officials of the premier investigation agency.

On September 7, 2021, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 19 accused in the case. However, two accused, Suli Kandir and Sawan Tuti, had remained absconding. Both were allegedly overground workers who raised funds and provided logistical support to Maoists and were part of the conspiracy to execute the IED blast.

The NIA will produce the accused before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam on Tuesday.