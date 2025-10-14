Perambra row: Cops say UDF workers hurled explosives

KOZHIKODE: Perambra police have confirmed that UDF workers hurled explosive materials at police personnel during the clashes that erupted in the town. Following the verification of video footage, the police stated that visuals clearly showed UDF protesters throwing bottles at the police, which led to an explosion moments later. The police have now included charges under the Explosive Substances Act in the case.

Officers clarified that the explosion did not resemble the usual effect of police grenades or tear gas shells, confirming that it originated from an external source. The LDF had earlier alleged that UDF workers attacked police personnel using explosive materials during the protest.

The incident has sparked a political controversy after Kozhikode Rural SP K E Baiju publicly admitted that the police resorted to lathicharge against Congress leaders, including Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, without orders from senior officers. The SP said those responsible for the disturbance would be identified and action taken. The police have registered cases against nearly 700 people, including Shafi.

Meanwhile, Shafi, who sustained injuries in the police assault at Perambra, was discharged from a private hospital in Kozhikode.