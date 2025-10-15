Kerala HC 2nd in hearing pre-arrest bail pleas bypassing sessions court

KOCHI: At a time when the Supreme Court has expressed disapproval of High Courts directly entertaining applications for anticipatory bail, bypassing the sessions court, statistics reveal that the Kerala High Court has granted a large number of such bails to suspects.

According to a report filed by the amicus curiae before the Supreme Court after collecting data from all High Courts, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to 3,286 persons between July 1, 2024, and September 1, 2025. While 97 pleas were allowed in part, two pleas were allowed on conditions during the period, the report said.

A total of 9,215 pre-arrest bail applications were filed under Section 482 of the BNSS before the Kerala High Court, of which 7,449 were filed directly without first approaching the sessions court.

As per the report, Kerala ranked second among states, while Odisha topped the list by granting pre-arrest bail to 8,801 persons. In Odisha, 18,340 petitions were filed, of which 17,978 were filed before the High Court at the first instance.

The report also noted that there are no specific circulars, notifications, or practice directions issued by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on the administrative side regarding the filing of pre-arrest bail applications directly before the High Court.

The amicus curiae recommended that it would be appropriate for the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines stipulating that a litigant’s best interest would be served by approaching the Court of Sessions first under Section 438 of the CrPC / Section 482 of the BNSS.