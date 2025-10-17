Fresh IPC 377 case possible against RSS worker over sexual abuse allegations by deceased techie

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police have received the legal opinion suggesting that a fresh case can be registered against Nidheesh Muraleedharan, an RSS worker, who was accused by Ananthu Aji of sexually abusing him when he was four years old. The police had sought opinion from Assistant Public Prosecutor Manu Kallampally on legal aspects surrounding the case. They were given the opinion that since the victim, who died of suicide, has named Nidheesh as his abuser, there was scope for registering a case under IPC Section 377, which deals with non-consensual unnatural sex against a minor.

However, the police were suggested not to register a case for abetment of suicide against Nidheesh as the section was unlikely to stand, said Thampanoor Inspector Jijukumar P D. “Ananthu was not in contact with Nidheesh over phone or otherwise. Hence, the abetment angle could not be established. However, if during further course of probe such an angle emerges, we will include that section,” he added.

Since the alleged offence took place in Ponkunnam police station limits, the Thampanoor police will prepare a report and transfer the case to Kottayam district police.

Police had initially registered an FIR on the death of the 26-year-old techie, who hailed from Thampalakad in Kottayam, without naming any outfit or individual, though the victim in his Instagram post had alleged that he was subjected to sexual abuse by RSS members during the organisational camps. However, a video pre-scheduled on Instagram by Ananthu came out on Wednesday, where he reiterated that he was indeed subjected to sexual abuse by RSS members and named Nidheesh as the first perpetrator.