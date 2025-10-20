Intruder nabbed from TN for assault bid on techie

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday nabbed the intruder who broke into a women’s hostel in Kazhakoottam and attempted to sexually assault an IT professional, 48 hours after the incident that took place on Friday.

The accused, whose name has been withheld by the police as the identification parade is yet to be conducted, was arrested from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. He is a truck driver who had been undertaking trips in Thiruvananthapuram, the police said. His arrest is yet to be recorded.

In the absence of any solid leads from the hostel – the place had no camera and was found severely lacking in security measures – the police relied on the footage from over 50 CCTV cameras from the Technopark area and the statement of the survivor to zero in on the suspect and launched a search.

A special investigation team comprising three station house officers and members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force launched a search. As per sources, the suspect had gone into hiding and was caught after an intense chase on Sunday morning. He was brought to the Kazhakoottam police station around 7.30pm.

The alleged assault took place at the Kazhakoottam hostel in the early hours of Friday morning, while the survivor was asleep in her hostel room.

The man allegedly entered her room and tried to sexually assault her at knifepoint. However, the woman bravely managed to push him away when she got a chance and screamed, forcing him to flee.