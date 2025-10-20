IT employee assault case: Accused identified and arrested in Madurai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IT employee who was attacked inside her hostel room in Kazhakoottam has identified the accused. Police have confirmed that Benjamin (35), a native of Madurai, was the man who broke into the women’s hostel and attempted to assault her. After harassing the woman, the accused fled towards Attingal and later escaped to Madurai, where he was arrested on Sunday.

According to the police, Benjamin is a lorry driver with a criminal background. He had entered the hostel with the intent to steal but attempted to sexually assault the woman during the break-in. His lorry has also been taken into police custody. He will be produced before the court, and further evidence will be collected following custodial interrogation.