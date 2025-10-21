Medical negligence alleged after Woman dies

KOLLAM: A woman who was admitted to Punalur Taluk Hospital with vomiting and dizziness died while undergoing treatment on Monday, sparking tension over allegations of medical negligence.

The deceased, Aswathi, 34, a private school teacher from Puthenveetil in Kottavattom, was brought to the hospital around 3 pm. She was admitted and started on treatment, but her condition deteriorated within hours, leading to her transfer to the ICU. Hospital authorities informed her relatives that she had passed away around 6.30 pm.

Following the news, a crowd gathered at the hospital. Relatives alleged a case of medical negligence, leading to arguments and unrest. After the police intervened and restored order, the body was moved to the morgue.

Hospital superintendent Dr K R Sunilkumar said that Aswathi received necessary treatment and diagnostic tests upon arrival. He added that the exact cause of her illness could not be determined and that a postmortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday at Paripally Medical College Hospital under the supervision of a police surgeon. Aswathi is survived by husband Srihari, and four-year-old son Ambaadi.