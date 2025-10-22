President Murmu lands in Kerala, to visit Sabarimala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the state capital for a four-day visit on Tuesday evening. She landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 6.20pm, where she was received by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister George Kurian. She then proceeded to Raj Bhavan, where she stayed for the day.

The President will visit the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. She is scheduled to depart for Nilackal from the Thiruvananthapuram airport by an IAF helicopter at around 9.30am. From there, she will travel by road in a special vehicle to Sannidhanam for darshan.

The President is expected to return to the state capital by about 5pm. Around 8pm, she will attend a dinner hosted in her honour by Governor Arlekar at Hotel Hyatt. She will visit Sivagiri Mutt on Thursday.