Santhi posts: Thantri Samajam’s plea dismissed

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that the contention of the Akhila Kerala Thantri Samajam, Ernakulam, that the appointment of priests (Santhis) in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) must be made in accordance with religious texts and authorities such as the Agamas and Tantrasamuchayam, as it constitutes an essential religious practice, cannot be accepted.

The court issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by the Samajam and others seeking a directive to the TDB to follow traditions and customary practices in making appointments to the post of Santhi.

The court also rejected the plea to declare that the second qualification prescribed in the notification for the post of part-time Santhi-regarding “certificates issued by accredited Thanthra Vidyalayas by the Board or the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB)”-is unconstitutional.

The contention that individuals who do not have any connection with spiritual activities are being considered for such posts, thereby infringing upon the petitioners’ fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, was found untenable.

The court observed that the qualifications prescribed for the post of part-time Santhi were formulated by the TDB after obtaining expert inputs from the KDRB and that these prescriptions had received government approval.

The syllabus prepared by the KDRB encompasses Vedic texts, rituals, religious observances, and modes of worship, all imparted by qualified scholars and thanthris.