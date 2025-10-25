Sports ayurveda team steps it up at Kerala school meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blending the ancient wisdom of kalari marma therapy with modern physiotherapy, the state’s sports ayurveda team is actively supporting the over 20,000 athletes at the 67th Kerala School Sports Meet. Its proprietary pain-relief sprays, anti-inflammatory herbal pastes, and muscle-support taping techniques have already gained popularity among participants for effectively managing on-field injuries.

“We follow specialised protocols designed to prevent injuries and provide rapid relief. These are rooted in traditional ayurveda and our martial-arts heritage. Five of the medicines we have developed are already in high demand,” said Dr P R Preeta, state convenor of the Kerala Institute of Sports Ayurveda and Research (KISAR), which operates under the National Ayush Mission. “Our team is well-equipped to handle common sports injuries such as muscle pain, sprain, and dislocation,” she added.

A 140-member team has been deployed across 12 venues to provide immediate care to injured athletes. Cases requiring advanced diagnostics such as X-rays or IV-fluid administration are given first aid and referred to modern medical facilities. However, most injuries involve muscle pulls, cramps, ligament strains, and minor wounds, particularly in contact sports.

Athletes also approach the team for pre-event conditioning to enhance performance and reduce the risk of injury. At the previous edition of the school sports meet in Ernakulam, the team managed 77% of the 2,700 reported injuries.