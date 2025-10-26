Couple trapped in house as landslip hits Adimali in Idukki

IDUKKI: A major landslip struck a stretch near Ettumuri on the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway in Adimali on Saturday night, trapping a family under the debris. The landslip engulfed parts of three houses of the Laksham Veedu tribal settlement, trapping two residents — Biju and his wife Sandhya — inside their house.

Rescue operations are under way with police, Fire and Rescue Services teams along with local residents. Machinery, including earthmovers, was deployed to clear debris. Officials confirmed that Biju has been in contact with rescuers over phone, and both are out of danger. However, the mud that accumulated around the house is blocking their way.

Earlier in the day, a large crack had formed on the slope above the settlement, which later collapsed, triggering the landslip. Authorities had already relocated 22 families to the relief camp at Adimali GHSS as a precaution. The landslip, however, struck near the house of Biju’s family that had chosen not to evacuate. Fire and Rescue Services officials said they expected to rescue the couple shortly. Rescue operation was under way at the time of going to print.