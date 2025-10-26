SIT recovers part of gold sold by Potti in Ballari

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major breakthrough in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday recovered more than 400g of gold from a jewellery shop in Karnataka’s Ballari. The gold, allegedly sold by first accused Unnikrishnan Potti to local jeweller Govardhanan, was recovered from Roddam Jewellery owned by the latter.

The SIT recovered a portion of the gold linked to the theft by tracing its trail to Ballari. According to sources, the gold was allegedly handed over by Potti to Govardhan, who later converted it into gold bars and stored in his jewellery. Potti had allegedly given him 476g of gold. The officials have not yet confirmed whether the entire quantity has been recovered.

The SIT had questioned Govardhan on Friday, after finding that Potti had sold gold to him. Govardhan is learnt to have told the SIT that he had no role in the theft and that he was unaware that the gold was acquired through fraudulent means. He allegedly said he first met Unnikrishnan Potti in 2019, when Potti had asked if he could contribute a new temple door. He agreed to it believing it to be an auspicious offer. It is indicated that officials are considering making him a witness in the case after seeking legal advice.

Meanwhile, the Roddam Jewellery in Ballari remained closed. A notice with a phone number for customer contact has been pasted on the shop’s shutter. The store was reportedly closed a few days ago.