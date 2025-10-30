Kerala man pours boiling fish curry on wife’s face after she refuses to perform witchcraft ritual

KOLLAM: A 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns on her face and neck after her husband allegedly poured boiling fish curry on her face following a quarrel at their home in Chadayamangalam.

The victim, Rajula, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anchal. Her family has filed a complaint against her husband, Sajeer, with the Chadayamangalam police.

According to police, the couple has been facing domestic issues for several days. In an attempt to resolve them, the accused reportedly visited a sorcerer in Anchal, who gave Sajeer some ashes and a plate. He allegedly forced Rajula to perform certain rituals, including applying the ash on her face and braiding her hair.

Rajula refused, saying she did not believe in witchcraft. This led to a heated argument during which Sajeer allegedly took boiling fish curry from the stove and poured it on her.

Hearing her screams, neighbours and relatives rushed to the house and took her to the hospital.

"Based on Rajula’s statement, police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him," a police source said.