INTERVIEW | ‘My mom was constantly destroying me, stitching me back’: Arundhati Roy

KOCHI: A rock star of a book. That’s how acclaimed author Arundhati Roy describes her latest work, Mother Mary Comes to Me. The intimate memoir has a towering personality at its core: her late mother Mary Roy.
In an exclusive interview to TNIE, Arundhati opens up about grieving, the “battle” that marked her relationship with “Mrs Roy” — whose “not-nice stuff” was, “in some ways what made her great” — and how the book is an “honest” attempt at writing about an “extraordinary person”.
Excerpts
Was writing the memoir a way of coming to terms with your grief?
Not really. I think that kind of grief takes time, whether you write about it or not. I wrote the book because I feel that Mrs Roy deserves a space in literature, as all of herself, not just as some nice or great person. In some ways, what made her great was also the not-nice stuff.
‘God of Small Things’ was also very personal. Do you feel exposed when you write about your life?
I don’t care. Because she didn’t care. Sure, my brother and I absorbed a lot of her darkness. But she never could have done the things she did, or I could never have done the things I have done or written, if we were continuously polling public opinion.
There’s a uniqueness to the relationship between a mother and daughter. There is warmth, there is pain, and everything in between. Many daughters grapple with it...
A lot of mothers, too. I feel this book is about a daughter who was actually the mother, a daughter who became an adult and dealt with her as an adult. Sure, it was hard for me. But it was hard for her, too.
When the feminist movement was rising in the west, the way of undermining it was to demonise the mother. And here, the way of putting so much pressure on women is to make the mother into a divine goddess, provided she behaves according to the norms that society lays out. This prevents someone from being able to breathe or make mistakes. We should stop resorting to the cliches about mothers and daughters.
There’s this scene you describe in ‘Mother Mary’. You ask your mother a silly question, which angers her, and sets in motion her habit of mimicking you. Immediately, she also says, ‘Your father and I love you double’. It is like two different personas...
That was a constant process of destroying me and then stitching me together, tearing me up and stitching me back again. That was very much a part of the battle of our relationship. But, the fact is that I just held on to the stitching-me-together part. And if I hadn’t left when I did, I might have been destroyed. But, I left.
Did the relationship change in the final years of her life?
It didn’t change much. Even in the last years, I could never come home for long before the darkness began to take over. But when her health was failing, it was important to her that I show up. The minute I did, she would be angry. It was quite hard to manage. She was already physically helpless. And she was always the kind to use that to control people.
You moved from Kerala to Delhi long ago. How will you describe your relationship with Kerala now?
When she was alive, my relationship with Kerala was more or less my relationship with her. After she passed away, it has changed. I can come here, hang around, and meet other people. It has become much easier in some ways. I have spent a lot more time here in the last three years than since I turned 16. I feel such a great affection for this place. Even though I don’t live here, I couldn’t not think of it as home.
Were you listening to the Beatles when coming up with the title ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’?
Obviously. Nobody talks much to me about how this... this is a rock ‘n’ roll book. It is from the band’s song Let It Be and I have said this in the dedication: ‘For Mary Roy, who never said Let It Be.’ Very early into writing the book, the song came and landed on my wrist like a butterfly. There wasn’t going to be any other title.
Why after her death?
I was shocked and humiliated by my reaction to her death. It’s not like I was young or she was. From the time I was a child to now, as she had asthma, you could never talk to her. You just had to hold it in. I never said anything or reacted to anything, ever.
By the time I was beyond all that emotional blackmail, I never wanted to defeat her. I always wanted her to go out like a queen. Which is what she did, and I wanted to write about this extraordinary person, in the most honest way possible.
Your mother has changed the lives of many women in Kerala. And it’s here that you are releasing the book. Is this a full-circle moment?
It’s a sign of love and respect. Even a sign of believing in the intelligence of people, that they don’t want some hagiography. In the book I write about when she and I visited an older Syrian Christian woman’s home. And that woman said to her: ‘Mrs Roy, what will we do with these rights you want us to have. Why are you trying to destroy our community?’
I wanted to tell her: wait a minute, she is not just fighting for equal rights for women. She is fighting for the right not to be a perfect mother, not to be an obedient woman. We have to be able to give ourselves that space to be bad as well. I wanted to give her that space here.