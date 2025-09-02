Kerala govt raps police chief for purchasing equipment without prior consent
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has warned the state police chief against purchasing equipment without obtaining prior approval of the state-level empowered committee (SLEC).
This comes after the police department approached the government seeking sanction for the purchase and installation of an Automated Commando Training System which costs `67.89 lakh.
In an order, the government while giving administrative sanction, strongly warned the police chief that ‘this kind of deviation without obtaining prior approval from the government shall not be entertained in future. It also told the DGP that any recurrence shall be treated with grave concern.
The government had given administrative sanction for the purchase and installation of Automated Commando Training System at a total cost of `30 lakh under the share of Ministry of Planning and Finance (MoPF). In addition, sanction was accorded for purchase and installation of Gas Chromatography with Thermal Energy Detection and FID Detection costing `40 lakh.
As the police department initiated tender procedures for the procurement of Automated Commando Training System, both the technical evaluation committee and financial evaluation committee recommended buying the equipment from a Hyderabad-based company Zen Technologies as it claimed that its product alone had matched all tender specifications.
According to the police department, though it invited tenders for the purchase of Gas Chromatography, the amount quoted was above `1 crore. “Due to the price difference, the department was not able to purchase the equipment, it decided to purchase Automated Commando Training System by utilising the fund of `45 lakh earmarked for Gas Chromatography. This was in addition to `30 lakh allotted to the Commando training system,” the state police chief’s letter to the government said.
The police chief then requested the government to accord ratification for the purchase of an automated commando system with an estimated cost of Rs 67.89 lakh.
Meanwhile, the state-level empowered committee held on June 27, 2025, considered his proposal and decided to ratify the action subject to the condition that this kind of deviation without obtaining prior approval of the government would not be entertained in future.
The government in August last week also ratified the purchase after giving a warning to the state police chief.