Kerala govt raps police chief for purchasing equipment without prior consent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has warned the state police chief against purchasing equipment without obtaining prior approval of the state-level empowered committee (SLEC).

This comes after the police department approached the government seeking sanction for the purchase and installation of an Automated Commando Training System which costs `67.89 lakh.

In an order, the government while giving administrative sanction, strongly warned the police chief that ‘this kind of deviation without obtaining prior approval from the government shall not be entertained in future. It also told the DGP that any recurrence shall be treated with grave concern.

The government had given administrative sanction for the purchase and installation of Automated Commando Training System at a total cost of `30 lakh under the share of Ministry of Planning and Finance (MoPF). In addition, sanction was accorded for purchase and installation of Gas Chromatography with Thermal Energy Detection and FID Detection costing `40 lakh.

As the police department initiated tender procedures for the procurement of Automated Commando Training System, both the technical evaluation committee and financial evaluation committee recommended buying the equipment from a Hyderabad-based company Zen Technologies as it claimed that its product alone had matched all tender specifications.