U Jayachandran, Left thinker, passes away at 75

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left thinker and poet U Jayachandran passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was 75. One of the founding members of the SFI, he was an active worker of the Kerala left wing in the 1970s. He worked alongside senior CPM leaders like Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and M A Baby and had participated in the Kerala Paryadanam conducted by SFI to understand how the Emergency impacted the youth at the time.

The author of the poem collection Sooryante Mamsam, Jayachandran was an ally of the parallel cinema movements.

He worked with publications like Pambaram and Deshabhimani and moved to South Africa in 1980 to work as a teacher at the Umtata Holy Cross High School. He retired as its deputy principal after 37 years of service.

The poet was part of the poetry with political dimensions, which became widely popular in the 70s. CPM national general secretary M A Baby mourned the loss of his contemporary. “We feel the loss of a brother, a dear comrade,” he remarked. He is survived by his wife Beena Jayachandran and daughter Aparna Jayachandran.