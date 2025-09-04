Global Ayyappa Sangamam sparks LDF-BJP faceoff as ‘politics of faith’ heats up

KOTTAYAM: In a state heading to two crucial elections, the ‘politics of faith’ appears to be emerging as a central element in political strategies, with the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, proposed to be organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) later this month, setting off an intense confrontation between the ruling LDF and the BJP.

While the Left front views the sangamam as an opportunity to rebuild its strained relations with Ayyappa faithful, especially in light of the protests it faced over the issue of entry of women at Sabarimala shrine following a 2018 Supreme Court verdict, the BJP has sensed the opportunity to open a new front against the government. With the help of Sangh parivar groups, the BJP has set the ball rolling with a series of protests against the sangamam.

The Sabarimala Karma Samithi’s decision to organise a ‘Viswasa Sangamam’ on September 22 at Pandalam, two days after the Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa, is part of this strategy.

According to leaders of the Hindu Aikyavedi, a key constituent of the Karma Samithi, the Viswasa Sangamam will reveal the true intentions of the LDF government in organising the Ayyappa Sangamam.

“While the government is inviting non-believers to Pampa under the guise of Ayyappa Sangamam, our objective is to amplify the voice of believers through a Viswasa Sangamam,” said E S Biju, state secretary of the Aikyavedi.