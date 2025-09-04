Global Ayyappa Sangamam sparks LDF-BJP faceoff as ‘politics of faith’ heats up

KOTTAYAM: In a state heading to two crucial elections, the ‘politics of faith’ appears to be emerging as a central element in political strategies, with the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, proposed to be organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) later this month, setting off an intense confrontation between the ruling LDF and the BJP.
While the Left front views the sangamam as an opportunity to rebuild its strained relations with Ayyappa faithful, especially in light of the protests it faced over the issue of entry of women at Sabarimala shrine following a 2018 Supreme Court verdict, the BJP has sensed the opportunity to open a new front against the government. With the help of Sangh parivar groups, the BJP has set the ball rolling with a series of protests against the sangamam.
The Sabarimala Karma Samithi’s decision to organise a ‘Viswasa Sangamam’ on September 22 at Pandalam, two days after the Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa, is part of this strategy.
According to leaders of the Hindu Aikyavedi, a key constituent of the Karma Samithi, the Viswasa Sangamam will reveal the true intentions of the LDF government in organising the Ayyappa Sangamam.
“While the government is inviting non-believers to Pampa under the guise of Ayyappa Sangamam, our objective is to amplify the voice of believers through a Viswasa Sangamam,” said E S Biju, state secretary of the Aikyavedi.
Meanwhile, authorities of Pandalam Palace, where the Karma Samithi plans to hold its gathering, have adopted a cautious approach. A member of the royal family articulated what they perceive as the double standard of the government on the Sabarimala issue.
“If the government’s intentions are genuine, it should withdraw the cases against the faithful who protested to uphold the rituals and customs of Sabarimala over the women’s entry controversy,” a family member said.
However, the support of the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, two important community organisations, has come as a major fillip to the government. The SNDP has openly backed the Ayyappa Sangamam, and the NSS has said that it will send a representative to the event.
While the UDF remains uncertain about its position on the Ayyappa Sangamam, the LDF believes that the meeting will achieve its intended goals.