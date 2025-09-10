Gold-plated casings taken out of Sabarimala without Kerala HC permission

KOCHI/PATHANAMTHITTA: With hardly 10 days remaining for its showpiece event -- the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) found itself in a tight spot on Tuesday after the Sabarimala special commissioner informed the High Court that the gold coverings of ‘dwarapalaka idols’ of the hill shrine’s sanctum sanctorum were detached and sent to Chennai for restoration work without the mandatory permission of the court.

The TDB, admitting that the gold-plated copper sheet coverings were sent to Chennai, however, maintained that it was done strictly in line with the procedural formalities. The restoration work will be held in Chennai at the expense of its sponsor, board president P S Prasanth said.

In his report, special commissioner R Jayakrishnan told the HC that he got information on September 8 that the gold covering of dwarapalaka idols were detached. “Immediately I enquired with the vigilance wing of the TDB and came to know that the information was correct. This was done without prior permission of the court, which is a violation of the usual procedure and directions of the High Court,” he said.

Such maintenance work is usually conducted within the temple premises, and that too, only after receiving explicit approval from the court, the commissioner said. In this case, the court was not informed of the nature of the work undertaken. Hence, he sought strict directives to the TDB not to conduct any major maintenance at Sannidhanam or Malikappuram without permission.