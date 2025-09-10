Gold-plated casings taken out of Sabarimala without Kerala HC permission

KOCHI/PATHANAMTHITTA: With hardly 10 days remaining for its showpiece event -- the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) found itself in a tight spot on Tuesday after the Sabarimala special commissioner informed the High Court that the gold coverings of ‘dwarapalaka idols’ of the hill shrine’s sanctum sanctorum were detached and sent to Chennai for restoration work without the mandatory permission of the court.
The TDB, admitting that the gold-plated copper sheet coverings were sent to Chennai, however, maintained that it was done strictly in line with the procedural formalities. The restoration work will be held in Chennai at the expense of its sponsor, board president P S Prasanth said.
In his report, special commissioner R Jayakrishnan told the HC that he got information on September 8 that the gold covering of dwarapalaka idols were detached. “Immediately I enquired with the vigilance wing of the TDB and came to know that the information was correct. This was done without prior permission of the court, which is a violation of the usual procedure and directions of the High Court,” he said.
Such maintenance work is usually conducted within the temple premises, and that too, only after receiving explicit approval from the court, the commissioner said. In this case, the court was not informed of the nature of the work undertaken. Hence, he sought strict directives to the TDB not to conduct any major maintenance at Sannidhanam or Malikappuram without permission.
Prasanth asserted that there was no procedural lapse as the restoration work had been approved by both the temple tantri and the TDB. “The coverings were damaged by coins thrown by devotees. Since 2023, tantric directives have called for restoration of the dwarapalaka sculptures, the sopanam steps and the temple doors. It was essential to address the matter before the pilgrimage season begins, which is why the work is being done now,” he said.
Additional instructions were issued later to repair cracks and fading on the sculptures. “Accordingly, the sheets were removed after the Onam pujas, with the necessary tantric approval and the deity’s consent, and sent for repair at the sponsor’s expense. They will be reinstalled after purification rituals on the third day of Kanni month,” Prashanth said.
The plating was completed in Chennai and comes with a 15-year warranty. The transfer of the coverings was executed using a secure vehicle, overseen by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, the Sabarimala Administrative Officer, the Assistant Executive Officer, the temple smith, and vigilance officials. Prasanth alleged the controversy was being fuelled by vested interests. “These are part of a coordinated attempt from certain quarters to discredit the Global Ayyappa Sangamam being organised by the TDB,” he added.