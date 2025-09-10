SIT to record statement of victim in two days in Rahul Mamkootathil case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing complaints of harassment and stalking against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will record the statements of the victim within two days.

The victim, sources said, has so far been reluctant to officially file a police complaint against the MLA. A senior female IPS officer is expected to meet the victim in person and record her statement.

Police sources said the victim had informed the SIT about her unwillingness to register a case against Rahul, who allegedly had subjected her to sexual harassment. It was due to her reluctance to set the legal ball moving that the SIT has been delaying recording her statement, sources added.

According to sources, the cops most likely will meet the victim on Wednesday. Without her complaint, the probe would be heading towards a dead-end, sources added.

“The police are acting on complaints of third parties. About 12 such complaints have so far been received. However, without the direct complaint of the victim, the investigation cannot proceed further,” said a cop, who is privy to the probe.