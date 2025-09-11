Hunt on for media strategist for CM Pinarayi ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the PR disaster that left the state government red-faced exactly a year ago, the Chief Minister’s Office seems to be gearing up for yet another tryst with an external media strategy team. This time around, however, it would be more on the lines of an election exclusive.
Going by sources, an unofficial search is on for a head of media strategy and newsroom, who will serve as the lead within the CM’s media interface. A social media post with detailed job description has been circulated among a section of media strategists.
The primary job entails leading the news intelligence and media strategy cell tasked with churning out political narratives for a positive reinforcement of the chief minister’s public image.
Setting up a team akin to the ones led by noted political strategist Prashant Kishor is the reported brief given to identify such a strategist. “It would be a full-fledged strategy and communication team for the management of the coming elections.
A number of personnel have already been engaged. PR and communication strategy experts are now looking for a senior hand to head the media strategy and newsroom,” said sources.
Going by the job description being circulated among sections on social media, the position would be based in the state capital. The key responsibilities include news intelligence and political filtering, strategic media guidance, war-room management and media relationship management.
The person will be tasked with scanning mainstream, vernacular and digital media to identify reports with potential political impact, act as bridge between the campaign strategy and execution teams, cultivate and manage media for damage control, in addition to flagging media risks in advance.
“Such talks have been on for some time now. It’s natural for a government to go in for such arrangements ahead of polls,” said a senior official. Top officials with the Chief Minister’s Office meanwhile told TNIE that, as of now, the government has not officially engaged any agency or individual for formulating election strategy for the CM.
Political commentator J Prabhash opined that in a social media era, such conventional strategies to boost political image may not quite yield results. “With social media very active, everyone can see the doings of each politician. Secondly, it’s too early to go for such an exercise. There’s another 6-7 months remaining for the main election. The government should instead focus on tightening the loose ends in administration,” he opined.