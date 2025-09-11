Hunt on for media strategist for CM Pinarayi ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the PR disaster that left the state government red-faced exactly a year ago, the Chief Minister’s Office seems to be gearing up for yet another tryst with an external media strategy team. This time around, however, it would be more on the lines of an election exclusive.

Going by sources, an unofficial search is on for a head of media strategy and newsroom, who will serve as the lead within the CM’s media interface. A social media post with detailed job description has been circulated among a section of media strategists.

The primary job entails leading the news intelligence and media strategy cell tasked with churning out political narratives for a positive reinforcement of the chief minister’s public image.

Setting up a team akin to the ones led by noted political strategist Prashant Kishor is the reported brief given to identify such a strategist. “It would be a full-fledged strategy and communication team for the management of the coming elections.

A number of personnel have already been engaged. PR and communication strategy experts are now looking for a senior hand to head the media strategy and newsroom,” said sources.